Palestine Appeals to Nigeria to Wade into Palestine, Israel Conflict





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Palestine has appealed to Nigeria to come out and play a critical role in resolving the Palestine/Israel conflict.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Nigeria, Abdallah Abu Shawesh, said Nigeria can play a crucial role because it has good relations with Palestine and also with Israel.

The ambassador said Nigeria is well positioned to take some stand on international affairs as the 7th most populous country in the world, the biggest economy in Africa and having been playing crucial roles in Africa and in the international arena from time immemorial.

He said: “Nigeria has continued to play crucial role because Nigeria is standing firm in support of international law, standing firm in support of the Palestinian cause. Nigeria can also push forward for more implementation of the international resolution.

“I will communicate with different levels of people of Nigeria to make sure…





Source: Thisday Newspaper