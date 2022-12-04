PDP: Tinubu Haunted by His Plan to Relocate FCT to Lagos





*Says his foreign trip a ploy to dodge ARISE TV debate

*APC candidate leaves for London

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was being haunted by his exposed scheme to relocate the federal capital from Abuja to Lagos.

The main opposition party, which will campaign for the 2023 presidential election in Lagos State tomorrow, also described Tinubu’s current foreign trip as a deliberate ploy to dodge the ARISE NEWS Channel’s presidential debate scheduled to hold today.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had denied rumour that Tinubu planned to relocate the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Abuja to Lagos, if elected.

The council said the falsehood being spread by the opposition was in continuation of their campaign of calumny and character assassination of the former Lagos State governor.

A statement by the Director of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper