Senate President Directs Outgoing Clerk to Handover This Week





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Olatunde Ojo, may handover to the acting CNA, Sani Tambuwal, this week to enable him the former to proceed on his terminal leave, following the intervention of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Findings revealed at the weekend that Lawan wrote a second letter to the National Assembly Service Commission, directing its Chairman Ahmed Amshi, to instruct Ojo to handover to Tambuwal and proceed on his three months Pre-retirement Leave immediately.

Multiple sources at the NASC confirmed the latest development on conditions of anonymity, noting that the outgoing clerk would get the commission’s letter, latest by Monday.

One of the sources said the controversy surrounding the presence of two clerks in the National Assembly had been finally laid to rest.

The source said: “This is because Lawan, has directed the leadership of the National Assembly Service Commission to direct the outgoing Clerk…





Source: Thisday Newspaper