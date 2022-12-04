Terrorists Invade Mosque, Shoot Imam, Abduct 18 Worshippers in Katsina 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 18 worshippers were abducted by gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Saturday evening in a mosque in Maigamji village in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The ward head, Sani Idris, who confirmed the attack to THISDAY in a telephone interview on Sunday, said the terrorists stormed the mosque when the victims were observing evening prayers at about 7:40pm.

He explained that the terrorists shot and wounded the Chief Imam, Malam Yusha’u Adamu, who was leading the prayers and Husseni Jamo during the attack before abducting the victims who were taken to adjoining forests in the area.

He said: “We were observing Issahi (Muslim evening prayers) when the terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons surrounded our mosque on Saturday evening and started shooting sporadically. When we noticed their presence we started running to different directions.

“They injured our chief Imam, Malam Yusha’u Adamu, and one other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper