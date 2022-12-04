UNICEF: 2022 Flood Killed 600 People, Displaced 1.3m Others





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said no fewer than 600 persons died in the 2022 flood in Nigeria, while 1.3 million others were rendered homeless.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, said this occurred in 34 out of the 36 states in the country, between September and October.

Chiluwe stated this yesterday during the official handover of some supplies from UNICEF to Anambra State government, for onward delivery to the flood victims.

She said: “We acknowledged that since September 2022, the worst floods in a decade affected 2.8 million people, of which an estimated 60 per cent are children, across 34 of the 36 states in Nigeria. Of those affected, 1.3 million people have been displaced, and over 600 people have died in relation to flooding, according to government data.

“Continuous heavy rains have collapsed hundreds of public health facilities, water systems and sanitation facilities, increasing the risk of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper