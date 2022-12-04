We Expended 13% Oil Derivation, Others on Salaries, Capital Projects in Ondo, Says Akeredolu





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday confirmed the receipt of 13 per cent derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federation Account in the last two years (2021-2022).

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, explained that the refunds received by the state were expended on capital projects and payment of accumulated salary arrears.

The statement also disassociated Governor Akeredolu from those alleged to have been stealing funds meant for the local governments from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Akeredolu explained that the refunds received from the federal government were judiciously expended on some key capital projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The statement read: “Some of the impactful projects undertaken and completed by this administration include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 32.6km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje…





Source: Thisday Newspaper