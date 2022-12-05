Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations Resume amidst Low Passenger Traffic, Tight Security 





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Despite the deployment of armed policemen to forestall any uncertainty, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday recorded low passenger traffic at the resumed Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

The NRC suspended train service along the Abuja-Kaduna route after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

The NRC management had weekend, announced that the train service would resume Monday.

A closer monitor at the Idu and Kubwa stations showed that the ever bubbling train stations were totally deserted as only a few cars were sighted.

The personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also seen at the entrance of the station.

At the ticketing points, the newly introduced National Identification Number (NIN) and phone number were demanded from interested passengers before the issuance of tickets.

Source: Thisday Newspaper