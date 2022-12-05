APC Chieftain Condemns Assassination Attempt on Niger Senator





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has charged security agencies to fish out without delay those behind the attempt to kill a member of the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, gave the charge in a statement made available through his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

It was learnt that some people numbering about nine on Saturday night allegedly attempted to kill the Senator, who is currently representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State.

The suspected assailants were said to have trailed the Senator who is seeking his second term into the red chamber in 2023 from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna, the state capital.

However unknown to the assailants, the Senator had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper