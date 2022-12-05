Bhojraj Chanrai Holds Annual Dealers’ Meet, Launches Inverter Batteries





Air Wave Limited, a member of Bhojraj Chanrai Group and leading power backup solutions company has introduced its new flagship product, 300Ah Tall Tubular Battery, with up to 36 months warranty into the Nigerian market.

The launch, which coincided with the company’s Annual Dealers’ Meet held in two locations Abuja and Lagos on Saturday, 12th November 2022 at Hotel Sandralia Abuja and Friday, 18th November 2022 at Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, was attended by over 50 key dealers and ADDO employees.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Air Wave Limited, Mr. Ajeet Batsa, expressed delight at the presence of the dealers, saying that “We are really proud to be able to bring the dealers together in one place, which makes it easier for the dealers to benefit from each other’s experiences.’’

Delivering the keynote speech, the Head of ADDO Business, Nigeria, Mr. Sumit Singla disclosed that “ADDO is not only in the cities but also available in the rural…





Source: Thisday Newspaper