DSS Vows to Deal with Terrorists, Bandits in Nigeria





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) yesterday vowed to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of state threatening the peace of Nigeria.

It warned those planning to “mess up the country” to desist from doing so, saying “enough is enough, as any group that attacks personnel of the agency would not be spared.

The Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, issued the warning at the weekend at the graduation ceremony held in honour of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15) at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Abuja.

A total of 78 participants of the directorate/executive cadre drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, as well as Niger Republic participated in the 2022 course.

In his address, Bichi warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the country.

He called for concerted efforts of all and sundry,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper