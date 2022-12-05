Fayemi Calls for Strategies to Tackle Food Shortages





The President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on governments at all levels to create urban agriculture-friendly policies in order to bridge the rising food gaps in the world.

Urban agriculture is defined as the production, distribution, and marketing of food in cities and metropolitan areas.

According to Fayemi, urban agriculture is a vital strategy for building the resilience of cities’ food supply, reducing poverty and increasing employment, as well as improving nutritional outcomes, and mitigating environmental degradation of urban spaces.

Fayemi, who is the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, made this appeal call the 2022 Brazil-Africa Forum, which was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil with the theme Sustainable Cities: ‘Global challenges, local solutions.’ He said: “Policies about urban agriculture must be improved for the enhancement of urban agriculture benefits as well as the reduction of the risks associated…





Source: Thisday Newspaper