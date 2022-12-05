Foundation Calls for Review of Policies on Disability Inclusion





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

As the world marked the International Day for Persons Living with Disabilities, the call for governments at all levels in Nigeria to revive policies designed to support disability inclusiveness in the country has been resonated.

This was even as the call for the criminalisation and sanctions for head of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the private sector over failure to implement policies for the full integration of persons with disability into the society was re-echoed.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation in Nigeria, Ambassador Jake Epelle, made the call yesterday in Abuja in commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities and campaigned for voters education organised for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in FCT, to sensitise and create awareness among IDPs on their rights to participate in politics and electoral processes.

Speaking at the IDPs voters’…





Source: Thisday Newspaper