Senegal ‘Extend African Jinx’ as England Set up France Q’final Clash 





*Southgate admits playing reigning champions France will be difficult

African champions, Senegal, failed to end the jinx against African teams that have met England on the global stage in football as Three Lions devoured the Teranga Lions to set up a quarter final clash with reigning champions France on Saturday.

Going into the match yesterday, England had faced African opposition 20 times, including seven at the World Cup and were yet to be beaten.

The Gareth Southgate’s side will meet France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after an impressive demolition of Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium.

The Three Lions survived a nervy opening in which goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save from Boulaye Dia. Save for Kalidou Koulibaly, there was no real fireworks from the Senegalese.

Jude Bellingham was England’s star man, setting up the first goal for Jordan Henderson with a perfect cross after 38 minutes then having a hand in the second on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper