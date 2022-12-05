TETFund: Poor Research Output Reason for Infrastructural Deficit, Says Echono





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echonu, has bemoaned the dearth of quality research in Nigeria, saying it’s at the core of why meaningful development has eluded the country.

According to him, neglecting the impact of research on Nigeria’s national development dynamics is a result of lack of clear-cut philosophy and goal for sustainable development of the country.

He noted that the conduct of research in the higher institutions had not been accorded the seriousness and attention it deserved, hence poor output.

Echono gave the charge while delivering a keynote lecture at the 18th convocation ceremony of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in Enugu.

In the lecture titled: ‘Education, Research and Human Development in Nigeria: The Challenges and Missing Link’, the TETFund boss said: “Poor research output is a natural consequence of the absence of infrastructural…





