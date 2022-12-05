Tinubu: Nigeria’s Next President Should be Determined by Voters, Not Domineering Intimidation of Troublesome Few





•Preaches against electoral violence

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said

that the 2023 presidential election should be determined by voters making their choice freely rather than the domineering intimidation of the troublesome few.

Tinubu who stated this on Monday at the Chatham House in London also kicked against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said having spent most of his career in the opposition, he had long fought against electoral malpractice and any attempts to extinguish the legitimate choice of voters, while assuring that he would continue to do so.

The former Lagos state governor in a statement issued Monday in London and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman was of the opinion that the sovereign will of the people decides the path of the nation.

The APC Presidential candidate said Nigeria would epitomise…





Source: Thisday Newspaper