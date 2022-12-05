Zenith Wins ‘Bank of the Year Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Awards





James Emejo in Abuja



Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year in Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Bank of the year awards 2022. The award, which was announced by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, during an awards ceremony held in London, on December 1, 2022, was in recognition of Zenith Bank’s strong management, sound business model and strategy, support for small businesses and efforts to cut energy consumption. According to the Banker, Nigeria’s Bank of the Year award was among the continent’s most hotly contested this year, befitting the country’s status as Africa’s largest economy. This came on the heels of the award as Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital by The Banker won by Zenith Bank earlier in the year.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was quoted in a statement yesterday to have said, “winning the Bank of the Year attests to our tenacity as an institution…





Source: Thisday Newspaper