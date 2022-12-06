A’Ibom Has No Plan to Arrest, Prosecute YPP Senatorial Candidate, Say Groups









Okon Bassey in Uyo

Some groups in Akwa Ibom State, Eket Senatorial District Media Professionals (ESDMP) and Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance (AIIA), have stated that the claim by the Eket senatorial candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, that the state government was planning to arrest and prosecute him is not true, but intended to heat up the polity.

They made the assertion while briefing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, yesterday.

The Director of Public and Strategic Communication, ESDMP, Mr. Joseph Ekong, noted that the comment by Inyang-Eyen, a former Chief of Staff to the state governor, came on the heels of the recent sentencing of the YPP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, by the Federal High Court to 42 years imprisonment.

On its own, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance in a statement issued yesterday said it is shameful for Inyang-Eyen to link the state governor to Akpan’s ordeal.

“These…





Source: Thisday Newspaper