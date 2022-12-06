APC Governorship Candidate Flays Poverty, Illiteracy Rate in Bauchi





*Promises to bring succour to people of state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), has expressed concern over the poverty and Illiteracy rate in the state saying the alarming trend is unacceptable.

He has, therefore, vowed to deploy resources to tackle poverty in the state and reduce the out-of-school children.

According to him, a huge number of children are out of schools and said his government would prioritise education, youth empowerment and poverty alleviation when elected.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday about his plan for the people of the state, the former Chief of Air Staff, said he is in the race for the 2023 governorship election to bring succour to people of the state.

He promised to bring succour to all segments of the state whom he said feel alienated and disgruntled over the state of governance in the state.

He said, “As a retired…





Source: Thisday Newspaper