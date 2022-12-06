At Lagos Rally, Atiku Pledges Devolution of Powers





•Says APC presidential hopeful lied by claiming he built Lagos

•You goofed, he built centre of excellence, Keyamo insists

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, at his rally in Lagos, pledged to devolve more powers to states and local government.

Atiku, who seized the opportunity of the rally to pick on his main rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, told Lagosians that the former Lagos State governor lied when he claimed to have built the state.

But one of the spokespersons of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign, Festus Keyamo, has said it was Atiku, who goofed, because indeed, Tinubu built modern Lagos.

Speaking at the Lagos rally, which took place at the Tafawa Belewa Square, Atiku said, “We will give your states and local governments more power and resources.

“It is up to you to hold them responsible….





Source: Thisday Newspaper