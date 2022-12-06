ATIKU, ADAMAWA AND ONE TREE AS A FOREST





Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential standard bearer, has tentacles across the nation and beyond, writes Tunde Olusunle

I received an invite early last year from the editorial team which was putting together a diamond birthday festschrift in honour of my very good friend and brother, Sunnie Ododo, a professor of performing arts and incumbent chief executive of the National Theatre. The proposed publication was titled: *Sunnie Ododo: One Tree A Forest.* My first reaction was: How can a single tree arrogate to itself the toga of being an infinite woodland? I interrogated the title again and again, before it began to make sense to me. Yes, Ododo is a bundle of variegated talents and competencies, embedded in one person. He is a scholar, dramatist, poet, technical theatre exponent, culture administrator, author, editor and more. Those who conceived of the title, I was then convinced, must have taken into account these multipronged intellectual and creative dimensions of their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper