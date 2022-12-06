EFCC to Arrest APC Senate Candidate for  Alleged $1.3m Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano State, yesterday, declared its intention to arrest the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kano central senatorial district, AbdulKareem AbdulSalam Zaura over alleged $1.3 million fraud.

Lawyer of the anti-graft agency, Ahmad Rogha, told reporters yesterday at Federal High Court Kano at the resumption of the criminal trial of US$1.3million slammed on Zaura.

“We are looking for Zaura and he will be arrested as soon as we find him. Ordinarily, he was supposed to be in our custody and the court has affirmed that but I can assure you he would be arrested and brought to court for the next adjourned date 30th January, 2023,” he said.

But in a counter argument, counsel to the accused person, Ibrahim Garba Waru, faulted the position of EFCC, insisting that the commission did not possess any legal authority to arrest his client.

According to him, Zaura…