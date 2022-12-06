Kwara Gov, Saraki, Ilorin Emir Mourn Onijagbo





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the people of Ijagbo over the death of their traditional ruler, the Onijagbo, His Royal Highness Oba Salawudeen Olagunju Adeyeye Fagbemi (Obembe II).

The revered monarch died at the age of 110 yesterday.

The late Onijagbo is the father of legal luminary, Prince Lateef Fagbemi(SAN).

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that: “Our heartfelt condolences go to the Oyun Traditional Council, the good people of Ijagbo, the immediate and extended families of His Royal Highness.

“We especially mourn with the learned silk, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, and his siblings on this loss.

“Kabiesi was in a class of his own in wisdom, patience, and love for his people. He was a great servant of God. He will be sorely missed by all.

“We beseech Allah to grant the monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper