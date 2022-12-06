May 29, 2023 Handover Date is Sacrosanct, Buhari Assures Nigerians





•FG hits opposition for downplaying president’s achievements

•Describes Atiku as ‘worst offender’

•We’ve created 16,648 jobs in 2022, says water resources minister

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to handing over the leadership of the country to an elected president on May 29, 2023, saying his term in office would end on that day in line with the constitution of the country.

This is as the federal government has condemned the opposition parties over what it described as “increasing tendency” by some of them to downplay the achievements of the Buhari-administration, in their quest for power, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The government, which particularly picked on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar identified him as ‘’the worst offender’’ in this regard, arguing that if anyone would accuse the APC-led…





Source: Thisday Newspaper