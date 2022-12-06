Nigeria’s 2023 Poll Will Not be Manipulated, Buhari Assures West African Elders





*Says elections will be free, fair, credible

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday ruled out the possibility of the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country being manipulated.

Speaking while playing host to West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the State House, Abuja, the President reiterated for the umpteenth time that the 2023 general elections would be free, fair and credible, as manipulations would not be allowed in any form.

“Thank you for accepting to do this service for our sub-region,” President Buhari told his guests, citing off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, as pointer to the fact that the Federal Government would allow people to choose leaders they want.

According to the President: “That right is guaranteed, we are settling down, and making progress. People should vote whoever they want, in whatever…





Source: Thisday Newspaper