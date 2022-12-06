NIYI OSUNDARE: POET OF THE PEOPLE





Uzor Maxim Uzoatu pays tribute to Osundare, a poet who speaks for the people

Poets from all over the world today do not come any loftier than Nigeria’s Niyi Osundare. In my book, he is the next poet destined to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Lovers of intellection are thrilled that on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Professor Niyi Osundare will deliver his Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) Winners Lecture in Abuja.

The lecture which is taking place within the context of the Annual Forum of NNOM Laureates is entitled “Poetry and the Human Voice”.

The significant event that is happening physically and virtually calls for celebration because Niyi Osundare is that one poet who speaks for the people.

A personable mentor who jocularly addresses me as “The Maximum Metaphorist”, Osundare packs enormous craft and courage in his sublime verbs and profound nouns.

Osundare is at once a poet, dramatist, folklorist, critic, linguist, and humanist who dares…





