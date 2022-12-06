Obi’s Manifesto Shows He’s Ill-prepared to Govern Nigeria, Says APC Presidential Campaign





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the recent manifesto released by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has shown that he was ill-prepared for the titanic task of governing a country the size of Nigeria.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued Tuesday said as a candidate, Obi has nothing new to offer Nigerians beyond ‘hawking fake statistics’ and preying on the young people’s sentiments as a demagogue.

He noted that after perusing the document which he said was very high on graphics and demagogic rhetorics and short on substance, the campaign council had come to the conclusion that the document was empty and vacuous.

Onanuga stressed that the document which was titled ‘It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, offers nothing refreshing to Nigerians and comes across as total anti-climax.

Source: Thisday Newspaper