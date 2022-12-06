Senate’s Bill to Whittle down FG’s Power to Grant Tax Waivers Passes Second Reading





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday passed for second reading a bill to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act.

The proposed law aims to regulate the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and investment incentives to investors and businesses in Nigeria.

The bill was sponsored by Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North).

It seeks to among others, whittle down the powers of the federal government to unilaterally grant tax holidays and incentives to businesses.

It seeks to create a new section (9) in the FIRS Act to mandate the service to secure due legislative approval of the National Assembly in granting of new or renewal of corporate tax incentives and waivers.

It states that for purposes of transparency, efficiency, effective monitoring and fair play, all requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall be referred to the Senate and the House of Representatives for necessary…





Source: Thisday Newspaper