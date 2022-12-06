Tinubu: Nigeria’s Next President Should Be Determined By Voters





•Protests at Chatham House as PDP condemns APC candidate for answering questions through surrogates

•Analysts say rule by unelected proxies dangerous, unacceptable to nation

Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said the 2023 presidential election should be determined by voters freely making their choice rather than the domineering intimidation of a troublesome few.

Tinubu, who stated this at the Chatham House, London, where he went to speak, however, kicked against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation ahead of the 2023 elections.

But Tinubu’s Chatham House experience was almost marred by protests led by a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who claimed Tinubu was unfit to be Nigeria’s president, citing many reasons, including his alleged shady past.

At the same time, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, yesterday, mocked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper