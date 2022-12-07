130 OAU Graduands Bag First Class​ – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire, said 130 Obafemi Awolowo University OAU graduands obtained​ first class, while 1,323 made second class, upper division.​

Bamire stated this during a press conference addressed to mark the 46th convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled for December 7 to 10 at the school auditorium in Ile Ife, Osun.​

The university don hinted that 1,991 graduated with second class lower division, while 636 graduated with​ third class and 34 graduands are on the pass category.​

Bamire said 4,114 of the 5,852 graduands were on​ bachelor degrees, classified.​

According to him, the bachelor degrees, unclassified, comprise graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry.​