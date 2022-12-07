2023: Group Backs Makinde’s Re-election Bid





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The reelection bid of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday received a boost as a group, Oyo For Makinde (OFM), embarked on a statewide grassroots mobilisation campaigns aimed at ensuring the governor’s victory at the polls in 2023.

The state Director of the group, Mr. Tokunbo Olaitan, who said the group is operating with the theme: ‘Arise Larika’, stated that the governor deserves to be given the second term nod because of his achievements in various sectors in the state.

He disclosed that the statewide programme, which commenced at Badeku, Ward 3 and Ajia, Ward 8 of Inukan Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, saw people trooping out en masse to watch the documentary showing some of the major works undertaken by Makinde.

According to him, the strategy being deployed by the group is to ensure that the modest achievements of the governor resonate with the people, especially the grassroots, through visuals and other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper