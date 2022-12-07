Alleged Fraud: Let’s Meet at S’Court, Kano APC Senatorial Candidate Tells EFCC





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Kano Central Senitoral candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura, has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to aligned itself with the enabling laws and follow due process before embarking on any prosecution or arrest.

This was as he asked the Commission to meet him at the Supreme Court having been cleared and pronounced innocent of all allegations by the High Court in Kano State.

The call followed EFCC’s recent declaration to launch a manhunt for the arrest of A.A Zaura, who has been under investigation for an alleged money laundering.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja, Personal Assistant to AA Zaura and spokespersons for his Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Garba, said the EFCC should not let its recent threat to effect an arrest on his principal appearcutting corners to obtain Justice, a move he said was against President…





Source: Thisday Newspaper