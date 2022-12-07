Anambra Assembly Passes N259.9bn Budget for 2023





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Less than one month after the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo presented the 2023 estimated budget of the state to the House of Assembly, the lawmakers have passed the budget, to the tune of N259.9 billion.

The bill was passed on Tuesday, following the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary.

Mr Nonso Okafor, the Deputy Chairman of the committee during the passage said the capital expenditure was increased from the initial N164.2 billion to N164.4 billion based on the needs of the ministries, departments and agencies, representing 63.2 per cent of the budget.

Okafor said that the recurrent expenditure was N95.4 billion, representing 36.8 per cent.

“In carrying out the assignment given to the committee by this house, we organised and invited MDAs for bilateral discussions and thorough scrutiny of the 2023 Budget.

“We recommend that the budget size be retained except…





Source: Thisday Newspaper