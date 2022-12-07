Atiku: Tinubu’s Chatham House Appearance Comparable Only to Standup Comedy





•Weep for Nigeria, not APC candidate, PDP admonishes

•Says ex-Lagos gov advertised incapacity, inefficiency

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, took a swipe at his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, saying his appearance at the Chatham House, was comparable only to a comedian’s visit.

At the same time, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has also described Tinubu’s presence at the Chatham House as one of the saddest moments for Nigeria on the global stage, saying the people should weep not for Tinubu but the country.

Similarly, one of the spokespersons of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has said Tinubu only advertised incapacity and inefficiency at the Chatham House event.

In a statement titled: “2023: A Comedian Visits Chatham House” and signed by Atiku’s Special Assistant on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper