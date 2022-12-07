Audit Queries: Senate Threatens 100 Federal MDAs, Agencies with Zero Allocation 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday threatened to withhold the 2023 Capital Budget of 100 Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) until they answer the queries raised against them by the Auditor General for the Federation.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, gave the threat on the floor of the Senate while ruling on a point of order raised by the Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

Urhoghide, who came under a point of order, had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the frangrant disregard of heads of federal MDAs to Senate invitations to answer queries raised against them by the Auditor General for the Federation.

He lamented that the agencies’ heads, who were public officers, were disrespecting the Senate despite the fact that Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution gives the red chamber power to summon them.

Some of the MDAs are: Office of the Accountant General of the Federation,…





