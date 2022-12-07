Delta 2023: Dafinone Solicits Votes in Sapele, Flags off Ward-to-Ward Campaign





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, has urged the people of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State to vote all candidates of the party in the 2023 election.

Dafinone made the plea yesterday at Ward 1, 2 and 3 in Saple during his ward-to-ward campaign, assuring them that if elected, he will give the people better representation by ensuring that he brings federal government attention to the plight of the Sapele people.

He said: “When I get to the Senate, I will represent my people with a better portfolio. Since there won’t be rigging in this election, everyone should come out and vote. Our mission is to win the election with a landslide,” adding that the people of Sapele would benefit greatly from an APC-led government both at the federal and state levels.

Dafinone, who is also chairman of the Nigeria Conservative Fund (NCF), while receiving a rousing welcome in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper