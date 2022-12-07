Foundation Lauds FG over Adoption of Mother Tongue  in  Basic Schools





By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The federal government has been commended on the recent adoption of mother tongue as language of instructions for students in primary schools across the country.

A peace-building organisation, Foundation for Peace Professional also known as PeacePro, which gave the commendation in Ilorin, Kwara state capital yesterday also urged the 36 states of the federation to comply with policy so as to advance the quality of education.

A statement issued by the Director of PeacePro, Mr. AbdulRazaq Hamzat, noted that, expanding the concept of mother tongue, beyond the three major languages in Nigeria is a truly inclusive policy for national educational progression.

Hamzat said: “This policy is a welcome development because no truly advanced and developed nation attained such level of development educational wise without using their mother tongue as language of instructions for teaching.”

According to Hamzat, “Even developing nations making…





Source: Thisday Newspaper