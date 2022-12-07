Gunmen Kill Policemen, Three Others in Sokoto





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Gunmen have killed three policemen and three other persons when they invaded a weekly market in Yarbulutu, Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The attack on the market sources told our correspondent happened at about 12:30pm on Monday.

When contacted, spokesperson of Sokoto state Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sanusi, confirmed the unfortunate incident to our correspondent yesterday.

Sanusi said: “Yes. I can confirm to you that four mobile policemen lost their lives in the attack. They were gallantly trying to repel the terrorists attack but were killed in the process.”

In his narration, the member representing Sabon Birni South at the State House of Assembly, Honourable Sa’idu Ibrahim said: “The the bandits launched the attack on 20 motorcycles carrying three persons each.

“First, they went to where the mobile policemen who were guiding the market were stationed. They killed two of them and set one of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper