ICPC Arrests D’banj for Alleged Fraud





By Kingsley Nweze in Abuja and Vanessa Obioha in Lagos

Nigerian famed artist Dapo Oyebanjo has been reportedly arrested over alleged fraud.

The musician, who goes by the stage name D’banj, was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) on Tuesday on charges of fraud, THISDAY gathered.

But the commission has yet to confirm the arrest.

The public relations office of the commission, however, promised to issue a response.

“We will get back to you as soon as we have information regarding this development”, it said.

The musician, was reportedly summoned by the agency in the past few weeks but failed to make an appearance, claiming to be busy with concerts abroad. His dodginess resulted in the agency’s celerity in arresting him on Tuesday.

The agency is interrogating the musician for his alleged culpability in the fraudulent diversion of money allocated for the N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper