Kaduna NNPP Chairman, Legal Adviser Sacked for Alleged Anti-party Activities





John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ben Kure, and the party Legal Adviser, Ibrahim Ahmed, have been removed for alleged anti-party activities.

Their removal was announced yesterday in a statement issued in Kaduna.

According to the statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Col. Albehu Gora (rtd), their removal came following a vote of no confidence passed on them at a meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

The statement added that Kure was replaced with the former caretaker Chairman of the party, Nuhu Audu.

Gora alleged that both Kure and Ahmed breached the provisions of article 31:1 of the NNPP constitution and Section 82 (1) (3) (5) and 83(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 respectively.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Working Committee of the NNPP held a meeting on November 6, 2022, and after deliberations at the instance of a motion moved by zone second Vice…





Source: Thisday Newspaper