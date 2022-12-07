Lawmakers Ask FG to Resume $14.4bn East-West Rail Line Project





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to reverse its earlier decision on the $14.4 billion east-west rail line project, by continuing its implementation because the economic importance of the project to the nation.n

The House also urged the federal government to review its 25-Year Railway Strategic Plan part of which is to unbundle and commercialize the Nigeria Railway Corporation.n

It mandated its Committee on Land Transportation to liaise with Federal Ministry of Transportation and other relevant government agencies to ensure that the East-West Coastal Rail Project is captured in the 2023 budget estimates.

The resolutions of the House followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Nwankwo said the Federal Executive Council had in April 2017, granted approval for the construction of 1,400km Standard Gauge East-West Coastal Rail Line Project linking…





Source: Thisday Newspaper