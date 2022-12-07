More Boost for Nigeria as Oil Production Rises to 1.6mbpd





•NNPC shops for new American IOC for Bonga South-west Aparo FID in 2024

•NCDMB to get first dividend payment from Waltersmith Refinery by year end

•Security, cost optimisation, others at front burner as NLNG, IOCs seek solutions

Peter Uzoho

Nigeria is speedily recovering from the months of under-production with oil production at 1.59 million barrels per day as of yesterday, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The Chief Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investments Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, who represented the company’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, disclosed this during a panel session at the ongoing 11th Practical Nigerian Content Forum (PNC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Wunti, also said the NNPC and its partners were making significant efforts with corresponding outcomes in the upstream oil sector, revealing that the company was bringing another American oil major to take…





Source: Thisday Newspaper