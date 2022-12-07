PDP Vows to Take over Jigawa in 2023





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa state chapter of The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to end the era of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate of PDP in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido announced the plan shortly after presenting flags to PDP candidates held at party Secretariat Dutse on Wednesday.

Lamido who promised to declare a state of emergency for the recruitment of youths in various job opportunities said, it was time for the teeming youths of Jigawa need to be self-reliant.

According to him, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also promised to support Jigawa people to be self-reliant and not depend on national grants.

He said, looking at how the ruling party of APC forced Jigawa citizens into hunger and life of hardship, PDP remained the emancipator from all these difficulties.

Source: Thisday Newspaper