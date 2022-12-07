Tinubu: How I Made My Money, I’m Not Denying My Wealth





•Says West still uncomfortable with Buhari reason they’re not selling arms to his government

•Vows Nigerians won’t suffer under him because he’s not the incumbent

•Boasts he remains frontrunner for 2023 presidential run

Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, in a pre-recorded interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), explained how he made his money, which he claimed was through real estate, adding that he would not deny his wealth.

Tinubu, who spoke on a wide ranging issues, addressed insecurity, and stated that the West was still not comfortable with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the reason they seemed not to be selling arms to his government.

He, however, said he believed Buhari, had done his best in the circumstances as the nation’s president and therefore had no reason to run away from his record as a friend…





Source: Thisday Newspaper