UN, EU Take Message on SGBV, Harmful Practices to Traditional, Religious Leaders





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations has taken its sensitisation drive towards the elimination of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and harmful practices in the country to traditional and religious institutions by organising a two-day workshop for both traditional and religious leaders in the country.

A workshop was organised for both traditional and religious leaders by UN Women in conjunction with European Union in Abuja between December 6 and 7 where selected leaders across the country are sensitised on the harms of SGBV and harmful practices.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the UN Women representative, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, who represented the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Matthias Schmale, told the participants that: “Your presence here is a testament to your commitment to our joint agenda to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. Together, through the EUN-UN joint Spotlight Initiative, we have made great strides.”

She said:…





Source: Thisday Newspaper