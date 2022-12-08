9mobile Takes Entrepreneurship Mentoring Initiative to Port Harcourt





Emma Okonji

9mobile has further affirmed its commitment to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria by berthing the third edition of its entrepreneurship initiative, ‘The Hack’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which was attended by hundreds of budding entrepreneurs eager to learn innovative business ideas.

Welcoming the attendees, the Director of Enterprise Business, 9mobile, Olalekan Fatusa, expressed joy at the impressive turnout of the entrepreneurs for ‘The Hack’ Port Harcourt edition, especially the women.

“I am glad to be here as this is the third ‘Hack’ we are having in 2022. More importantly, I am happy to see many female business owners in attendance. We recorded a gender mix in the other cities where we have held this same program, but Port Harcourt stands out with a larger number of young female business owners. It is impressive and encouraging to see our women show the willingness to grow their businesses,” he said.

Source: Thisday Newspaper