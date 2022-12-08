Buhari Congratulates Danjuma at 85





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as he marks 85th birthday anniversary on December 9, 2022.

The President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,

joined family members, particularly his wife, Senator Daisy Danjuma, in celebrating with the former Chief of Army Staff, 1975-1979, who served meritoriously in the military, and has remained active in the private sector, providing employment for many, and sharing his experience with institutions and governments in shaping development policies.

President Buhari extolled the former Minister of Defence for his role in promoting democracy and democratic values in the country, and regularly counseling political leaders on the need to put the nation first, and work for the greater good of citizens.

The President noted the kindheartedness of the former Chief of Army Staff in setting up a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper