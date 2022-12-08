Emefiele: Govt’s Cashless Policy Subject to Periodic Review





*Gets Buhari’s nod to carry on

*Says N1trn old notes now in CBN, other banks’ vault

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that government will not be rigid in the implementation of the cashless policy in the country.

Emefiele, who spoke with newsmen Thursday in Daura, Katsina state, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari, said the policy would be reviewed from time to time to accommodate the concerns raised by the people.

He, however, revealed that the policy which is about ten years old will not be reversed.

His words: “We will be reviewing from time to time how this is working because I cannot say that we are going to be rigid. But it is not to say that we will reverse, it is not to say that we will change the timing, but whether it is about tricking some amount to be a little bit higher or a little bit lower, and all the rest of them. We will do so because we are humans, we want to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper