Fallout of Naira Redesign, Analysts Back CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Policy





•Say move will boost monetary policy effectiveness, tax compliance, may strengthen naira

•Urge apex bank to reduce bank charges

•CBN deputy governor-nominees to explain new policy to Senators during screening on Friday

Chuks Okocha, James Emejo, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Analysts yesterday threw their weight behind the latest decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to limit cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate organisations following the currency redesign programme.

This was just as the Senate disclosed that it would on Friday screen the two CBN Deputy Governors who have been nominated for second term, adding that they would use the session to clarify the new cash withdrawal limits to the lawmakers.

They are Mr. Edward Adamu and Mrs. Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad, who were reappointed for a second and final term in office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The central bank had placed a cap on cash withdrawals under the new…





Source: Thisday Newspaper