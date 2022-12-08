FCT Taskforce Crushes 432 Commercial Motorcycles





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The joint enforcement team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has crushed 432 commercial motorcycles for illegally plying along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

Top officials of FCTA and heads and representatives of various security agencies, including paramilitary organisations domiciled in the FCT, observed the crushing exercise, which took place inside an open space at Lugbe Car Wash, along the Airport road corridor.

Areas raided include Bill Clinton interchange, Karon-Majiji, Kuchingoro, Piwoyi Junction near Shoprite mall, Lugbe FHA, popular Lugbe Car Wash, Police Signboard, along Airport Road, all in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), where the taskteam clamped down on some riders, who attempted to flee the scene.

Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, reiterated that the government will not relent on the reinvigorated effort to rid the city of the menace of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper