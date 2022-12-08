FCTA Warns Fuel Stations over Indiscriminate Queues





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Transportation Secretariat of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned the operators of filling stations in the FCT that it would no longer tolerate the chaotic traffic gridlocks along the routes traffic gridlocks associated with their activities along the streets.

The Deputy Director, Information, Transportation Secretariat, Ughamadu Ifeanyi, issued the warning yesterday in a statement on behalf of the Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

He said the warning had become imperative following the discomfort the motoring public were subjected to while trying to pass through the routes where the stations are located within the FCT.

The Transportation Secretariat subsequently directed all filling stations within the city of Abuja to maintain only one – queue – lane to avoid disrupting the free flow of traffic along the road leading to and from their stations failing which decisive actions which may include closure of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper